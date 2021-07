Over the last decade, India has been facing a flurry of cyber attacks targeted at critical infrastructure sectors for reasons such as espionage or information theft among others. However, information around cyberspace, its definition, and policies remain unclear. It is high time this changes, in the face of increased vulnerability to risks. Ameera Rao joins Lt. Gen Prakash Menon to discuss.

