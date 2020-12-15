All Things Policy: India-China Ties: The Strategic Dimension

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said this week that the relationship with China had been “significantly damaged” this year. In fact, as winter sets in, multiple rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level have failed to result in disengagement and de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. In this episode, Manoj Kewalramani talks to Lt. General Prakash Menon about the strategic implications that the events of the year entail for the future of India-China relations.

You can read Lt. General Prakash Menon’s article here:

https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/main-article/guiding-the-strategic-rudder-921877.htmll