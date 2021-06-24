All Things Policy: Improving Learning Outcomes in Schools

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over time, the proportion of children getting enrolled in schools has increased. But the quality of learning remains a concern. In this episode, Devang Bhandari and Aanchal Govindani talk to Sarthak Pradhan and suggest some measures to improve learning outcomes. The discussion revolves around ideas to improve teacher performance and teaching methodology.

Aanchal is a marketing communications professional. She has worked across mass media, IT, education, pharmaceutical, and healthcare in private and public sector organisations.

Devang is a deal advisory professional. He also leads corporate citizenship for KPMG Global Services and has been working with impact enterprises in education, skill, and rural development.

Both Aanchal and Devang are current students of Takshashila’s Post-Graduate Programme in Public Policy.