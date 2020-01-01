All Things Policy: Importance of Financial Literacy for Jobs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) describes financial literacy as “a combination of awareness, knowledge, skill, attitude and behaviour necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve individual financial wellbeing.” The economic impact of financial literacy has often been ignored. In this episode, Aarushi Kataria and Sridhar Krishna discuss the impact of financial literacy on women, entrepreneurship, and the economy in light of Takshashila’s 20 Million Jobs project.

Reading List:

1. The Economic Importance of Financial Literacy: Theory and Evidence by Lusardi and Mitchell

2. National Strategy for Financial Education: 2020-2025 by Reserve Bank of India

3. Financial Literacy Programs Improve Productivity, Performance by Mohney

4. The Effects of Financial Literacy on Sustainable Entrepreneurship by Burchi et al.

5. Financial Literacy and Economic Outcomes: Evidence and Policy Implications by Mitchell and Lusardi.

