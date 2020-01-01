All Things Policy: Importance of Digital Equity for True Progress

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



The internet has become more ubiquitous than ever before. The National Digital Inclusion Alliance defines digital equity as “a condition in which all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed for full participation in our society, democracy, and economy.” Sridhar Krishna talks to Raghav Rao, a Digital Innovation Fellow at The Cleveland Foundation, and Aarushi Kataria on the role of digital – whether it is an enabler or a divider.

Note: All views expressed here are Raghav’s personal views and not the views of The Cleveland Foundation.

Check out Takshashila’s courses: https://school.takshashila.org.in/