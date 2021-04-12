All Things Policy: Impact of China’s policies in Tibet on India’s National Security

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

From rail connectivity, new dams and border villages to increasing sinicization of religion, Beijing is ramping up efforts to tighten its control over Tibet. In this episode, Suyash Desai and Manoj Kewalramani discuss the Chinese government’s new infrastructure push in Tibet and how that impacts India’s national security.

