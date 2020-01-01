All Things Policy: Humanitarian Intervention – For Better or Worse?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Is there a case for humanitarian intervention? In this episode, Aarthi Ratnam and Priyal Lyncia D’Almeida discuss the criteria for intervention and the scope of responsibility. To identify what these cases are, they propose the “conditions of exceptionalism”, by looking at historical examples of mass violence. They also highlight the importance of post-intervention responsibilities of the international community.

Suggested Readings: