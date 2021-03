India’s power generation capacity is underutilized, and the Indian consumer is still underserved. In this episode, Jisha Cherian talks to Sarthak Pradhan about how the Indian power sector works and some possible ways to reform it.

Jisha is an engineering graduate and a data scientist who likes to use her data analysis skills in evaluating public policies. She has completed a Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy at the Takshashila Institution.