All Things Policy: How the Portuguese Influenced India’s Culture

From a transformation of cuisines to vanishing creole languages to loan words we use every day, the influence of Portugal on the fabric of life in the subcontinent is endlessly fascinating. Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan join author Karthik Malli to discuss his research into this little-understood subject.

Check out Aditya and Anirudh’s episode of Yuddha, which recounts the astonishing story of how Portugal came to found an oceanic empire centered around India’s west coast:

https://ivmpodcasts.com/yuddha-episode-list/2020/9/2/ep-08-cites-of-victory-how-the-portuguese-conquered-the-indian-ocean