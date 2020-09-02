All Things Policy: How the Pandemic Has Affected Indian Women

As the Indian economy struggles with the aftermath of lockdowns and preexisting problems, COVID-19 has now spread across the length and breadth of the country. One of the most serious consequences of the pandemic is the way it has impacted women: India already had one of the world’s lowest female labour force participation rates, which has only worsened now. Today, millions of Indian women are at serious risk of food and economic insecurity. Anirudh Kanisetti speaks to Soumya Kapoor Mehta, Head of the Initiative for What Works to Advance Women and Girls in the Economy (IWWAGE), to understand the scale of the problem and what needs to be done to tackle it.

Read IWWAGE’s policy briefs on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted India’s women here:

https://iwwage.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Policy_Note.pdf

https://iwwage.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Food-Security.pdf