All Things Policy: How Russia Uses the Geopolitics of Natural Gas

Russia has been the largest supplier of LNG to Europe. Being the hydrocarbon bridge between Western, Central and Eastern Europe, Ukraine is heavily dependent on transit fees from Russia.

With the already-operational Nord Stream 1 and now almost complete Nord Stream 2, Russia has found a way to deprive Kiev of cash and achieve its geopolitical goals by other means.

The US perceives Germany and the EU’s dependence on Russian hydrocarbons to be a threat to their alliance’s unity and political cohesion. This has led the US to explore and provide alternative solutions to Europe’s energy security problem. Aditya Pareek joins Anirudh Kanisetti to discuss the geopolitics of Russian natural gas.

Link to the book mentioned in the episode:

https://www.hup.harvard.edu/catalog.php?isbn=9780674971837

Link to the article by Nils Schmidt:

https://www.ips-journal.eu/topics/international-relations/how-we-can-reach-transatlantic-agreement-on-nord-stream-2-4975/

The New Geopolitics of Natural Gas — Agnia Grigas | Harvard University Press

