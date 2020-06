What does Russia’s new document on nuclear deterrence say about how it thinks about the ultimate weapon? Does Russia have a policy of escalate to de-escalate? Aditya Ramnathan and Pranav RS talk to Olya Oliker to find out more.

Russia’s Document on Basic Principles of Nuclear Deterrence: https://bit.ly/2BcOxJW

Moscow’s Nuclear Enigma: https://fam.ag/3d5EcMZ

New Document Consolidates Russia’s Nuclear Policy in One Place: https://bit.ly/3fqFS5a