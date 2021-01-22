Apply To Our Courses Now!
Jan
2021

All Things Policy: How Not to Secure Women’s Liberty

The Madhya Pradesh government recently proposed that women living away from home must register with police stations to be tracked. This may have serious implications for the mobility and privacy of millions of citizens. Anirudh Kanisetti speaks to Asmita Ghosh, Digital Campaigner, and former Campaign Lead at Feminism in India, to understand the impact of the proposed policy and what it tells us about the way that the Indian state views women.

Read FII’s toolkit on media reportage of gender-based violence here: https://feminisminindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/GBVInMedia_Report_FII.pdf

