All Things Policy: How Not To Regulate Disinformation

The Kerala State government has backed down from amending its Police Act to include imprisonment for social media posts considered “offensive” or “defamatory”. But different efforts to tackle disinformation across the country throughout 2020 indicate that we risk short-term responses without considering the long-term fall out. In this episode, Rohan Seth talks to Prateek Waghre about how we should not regulate disinformation and principles we could use to approach this question.

This episode was recorded before the Amendment was formally withdrawn. However, our discussion of the principles of disinformation regulation still holds true.