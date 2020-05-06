All Things Policy: How MAD Was the Cold War?

Many accounts of the Cold War accept the theory of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD). But did leaders and policymakers actually believe in MAD? And if they did, why did they engage in dangerous arms races? In this episode, Aditya Ramanathan and Pranav RS talk to Dr. Brendan Rittenhouse Green about why the theory of the nuclear revolution does not fully explain real-world policy choices even today.

