A recent report indicates China is doubling the number of its nuclear missile silos. Does this suggest Beijing is moving towards a hair-trigger’s launch-on-warning posture? Suyash Desai, Manoj Kewalramani and Aditya Ramanathan weigh the evidence.

Han Kristensen’s article is available here:

https://fas.org/blogs/security/2021/02/plarf-jilantai-expansion/