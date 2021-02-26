All Things Policy: How Did Rome Defeat the Armies of Alexander’s Successors?

Nearly 2,200 years ago, the Greek historian Polybius tried to analyze how Rome’s armies vanquished the world-conquering Hellenistic armies centered on the Macedonian pike-phalanx. In this episode, Aditya Ramanathan and Anirudh Kanisetti use both ancient and modern scholarship to look at how the Romans achieved this bloody and astonishing feat.

For a deep dive into how the Macedonian pike-phalanx functioned in combat, we recommend Christopher Matthew’s An Invincible Beast: Understanding the Hellenistic Pike Phalanx in Action:

https://www.amazon.com/Invincible-Beast-Understanding-Hellenistic-Phalanx/dp/1783831103

Anirudh and Aditya discuss infantry warfare in medieval southern India in two episodes of the Indian military history podcast Yuddha:

Ep. 02: The World Of The South Indian Soldier

https://ivmpodcasts.com/yuddha-episode-list/2020/2/26/ep-02-the-world-of-the-south-indian-soldier

Ep. 01 The Age of the War-Elephant

https://ivmpodcasts.com/yuddha-episode-list/2020/2/12/ep-01-the-age-of-the-war-elephant