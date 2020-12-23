All Things Policy: How Can Citizens Make Cities Better?

While Indians lavish attention on general and state elections, democracy at the municipal tends to be ignored or hijacked by extraneous issues. In this episode, Suman Joshi, programme manager for Takshashila’s Graduate Certificate in Public Policy, makes the case for ‘active citizenship’ as a possible way of engaging in city-level issues and fixing India’s urban centres.

Suman is in conversation with Atish Padhy and Aditya Ramanathan.

