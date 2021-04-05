All Things Policy: How Britain Plans to Engage the World

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The UK’s recently published but long-awaited Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy, is being hailed as a visionary document. It made headlines across the world with the revelation that there will be a 40% increase in the UK’s nuclear warhead stockpile. The document identifies Russia as an active threat and identifies other areas of focus for Britain in the coming years. Aditya Pareek joins Aditya Ramanathan to discuss the various contours of the document and its reception around the world.

Links to the resources referenced in the episode:

The UK’s Integrated Review (https://bit.ly/3u7aShY)

(https://bit.ly/3cH3fsF)

The Hydrographic Race in the Indo-Pacific (https://bit.ly/3mcPfKv)