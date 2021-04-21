All Things Policy: How an FDI Hike Could Boost Pensions

The Indian government is reportedly planning to hike the FDI limit in the pension sector from 49% to 74%. A bill to this effect is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the next session. Manoj Kewalramani speaks to Anupam Manur about the implications of this planned decision.

