The fashion industry has a gender issue. Despite the fact that women make up the majority of consumers and makers of clothing, there is a significant prevalence of gender discrimination. In today’s episode, Priyal Lyncia joins Aarthi Ratnam to discuss two key components – The gender inequalities that exist in the fashion world and what recommendations can be made to shatter the glass runway.

