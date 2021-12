Did you know it was approximately 600 years ago when quarantine was used for the first time? Indeed, the origins of public health may be traced back many centuries. In this episode, Mahek Nankani and Harshit Kukreja discuss some fascinating stories about the growth of public health from around the world. Tune in for some engrossing and thought-provoking tale.

Check out our courses: https://school.takshashila.org.in/