All Things Policy: Free speech on India’s Internet

A voluntary disclosure by Twitter revealed that it had been directed to restrict/remove posts critical of India’s COVID-19 response. The Union government later confirmed that it had also directed Facebook and Instagram to take action on content that “spread fake or misleading information”.

How social media platforms respond in India has been termed as one of the defining battles for free speech on the Internet. Manoj Kewalramani and Prateek Waghre discuss what this means for the information ecosystem in India.

Links mentioned in the episode: