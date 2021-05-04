All Things Policy: France, India and the Seas

How does France view its relationship with the world’s oceans? And how does that shape maritime cooperation with India? In this episode, Dr Virginie Saliou, Research Professor at France’s naval school, discusses her country’s unique approach to maritime affairs, its enduring presence in the Indian Ocean, and shared goals with India.

This episode is part of the Takshashila India-France dialogue, which will involve online events and podcasts exploring various facets of the strategic relationship between India and France.