All Things Policy: Fortress Russia

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On 23 June, news emerged that Russian forces had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of Royal Navy’s HMS Defender. Russia alleged the British warship was intruding in its territorial waters in the black sea. However, the UK has denied this and downplayed the incident. Dr. Andrey Gubin joins Aditya Pareek to discuss the event and some broader themes in Russia’s military affairs and international relations.

Dr. Gubin is currently an Associate Professor at the Oriental Studies Institute, Far Eastern Federal University (Vladivostok, Russia). He is an expert on Russian foreign policy towards Asia-Pacific, regional conflicts, and International Military cooperation.