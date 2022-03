In this episode, Aarthi Ratnam and Ganesh Chakravarthi talk about the evolution of language and how it is used as an instrument in political discourse. They look at the use of language framing in political communication, as well the politics of framing language, especially in the time of war and conflict.

Sources mentioned in the episode:

1. Language and Politics by Noam Chomsky

2. Politics and the English Language by George Orwell

3. The Dawn of Language: The story of how we came to talk (Book)

4. Language in Thought and Action: Fifth Edition (Book)