All Things Policy: Fixing The Broken Social Media Problem

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In 2021, the 4.2 billion users of social media worldwide were projected to spend a collective 3.7 trillion hours on such services. These platforms have transformed the way we consume information, interact with each other and even how societies are networked. Kamesh Shekar joins Bharath Reddy to discuss the issues it has created and possible solutions to them.

Kamesh is a Senior Research Associate at The Dialogue and Fellow at the Internet Society. His research covers informational privacy, surveillance technology, intermediary liability, safe harbour, issue of mis/disinformation on social media, AI governance etc.

Recommended Reading: