All Things Policy: Fixing Mumbai’s Air Pollution

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mumbai, one of the most densely populated cities, is reeling under growing levels of air pollution. Compared to 27 other cities globally, Mumbai bears some of the highest costs as a percentage of the GDP because of air pollution-related health effects. In this episode of All Things Policy, Shivani Shah talks to Sarthak Pradhan about some potential solutions that could alleviate the pollution in India’s financial capital.

Shivani Shah has over 18 years of professional experience in the sustainability and development space and has worked with organizations like Sanctuary Asia, Greenpeace India, ATREE, Jhatkaa.org and Industree Foundation. She is a TEDx Speaker and has also just completed a PGP in Public Policy at Takshashila.