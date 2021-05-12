All Things Policy: Finland, Russia and the Arctic

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Finland has come out with its first-ever public military intelligence review. The document comes after Finland put in place legislation that provides civilian oversight over military intelligence activity. The review identifies Finland’s primary concern as Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea but acknowledges its interests are global. Aditya Pareek joins Aditya Ramanathan to talk about Finland’s approach to great powers and changing geopolitics.

Link to Finnish Military Intelligence Review 2021 document: