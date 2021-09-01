All Things Policy: Financing Upskilling

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jobs that are being created today are increasingly technical and tend to require some degree of specialised skill. Without these skills, even the ‘created’ jobs will remain vacant. It is estimated that over a million jobs are vacant in the Central Government and one of the biggest reasons for these vacancies is a skill shortage.

Aarushi Kataria and Sridhar Krishna propose that the sustainable way to create employment, and fill vacancies is by upskilling people through Career Impact Bonds (CIB).

