All Things Policy: Fantasy Sports and Karnataka’s Online Gambling Ban

Over the past few years, online fantasy sports in India have gone from being a rather shady area of niche interest to becoming ubiquitous, so much so that a fantasy sports platform was the title sponsor of IPL 2020. The industry holds significant economic promises, but its growth has been hindered by arbitrary bans in various Indian states. Karnataka became the latest Indian state to do so. So, what’s next for the industry? Arjun Gargeyas speaks to Atish Padhy to discuss.

