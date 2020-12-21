Apply To Our Courses Now!
Dec
2020

All Things Policy: Europe’s China Dilemma





Even as incoming US President Joe Biden vows to craft a “coherent strategy” on China, the European Union is trying to clinch a trade deal with Beijing. How do Europeans view the rise of China? And how can Europe balance its American alliance with its desire for strategic autonomy? Manoj Kewalramani unpacks the dynamics of the US-Europe-China triangle and gives us the lowdown on the strategic calculations and diplomatic gaffes that make it so fascinating.

You can read Manoj’s article here:

https://m.hindustantimes.com/analysis/decoding-the-dc-brussels-beijing-geopolitical-triangle/story-8F5zATmd4QSd5yKASAjrPK_amp.html

