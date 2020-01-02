All Things Policy: Ep. 231: The Many Colours of Krishna Menon

V. K. Krishna Menon is probably India’s most famous defence minister – especially for his role in the 1962 Sino-Indian War. But it turns out there’s a lot more to him than just that. From his role in the Freedom Struggle to his remarkable career as India’s Ambassador to the UN, Jairam Ramesh takes Anirudh Kanisetti, Shambhavi Naik, and Manoj Kewalramani through the life of this complex and brilliant man.

Jairam Ramesh is a Rajya Sabha MP and the author of “A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of V. K. Krishna Menon. ” You can order a copy of the book here:

