All Things Policy: Ensuring Nutrition Amid a Pandemic

COVID-19 has worsened the problem of malnutrition in India because it has disrupted two critical programmes: the ICDS and Mid-Day Meal Scheme. However, after initial setbacks, the Union and state governments, with support from the World Food Programme (WFP), have worked to ensure food is delivered to those that need it the most. Sunila Dixit talks to Dr. Siddharth Waghulkar of WFP about challenges to the government’s nutrition schemes and the ways of tackling more further shocks to India’s food security.

Related