All Things Policy: Ending America’s Forever War

After two decades of fighting the Taliban, the US is finally ready to leave Afghanistan, with President Biden prepared to pull out all American troops. What are the prospects for peace once the last Americans leave? Ameera Rao joins Anand Arni and Lt. General Prakash Menon to discuss whether the Taliban and the Afghan government can work out a durable settlement.

Read Gen. Menon’s article here:

https://theprint.in/opinion/indias-recognition-of-taliban-should-just-be-tactical-not-let-it-rule-afghanistan-again/634784