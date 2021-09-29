All Things Policy: Emigration – Can India fill the World’s Vacancies?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Many developed countries in Europe and Asia have an ageing population and a shortage of skilled people to fill vacancies in the workforce. India has a very young population with over 18 million people reaching the age of 18 each year. Can we find ways to encourage and facilitate the emigration of a few million people each year from India to fill the world’s vacancies? Listen to Sridhar Krishna and Aarushi Kataria from Takshashila Institution talk about the history of human migration, and the benefits and challenges of migration, while exploring some ideas for encouraging emigration out of India.

Suggested Readings: