Recently, on the Constitution Day, the Prime Minister called for replacing current election cycles with simultaneous elections. While this is not a new idea, does it solve the challenges of holding several elections? And are there better solutions? Prasanna Naidu and Pranay Kotasthane discuss the “one election” idea and some possible alternatives to it.

Link to the NITI Aayog paper – https://niti.gov.in/writereaddata/files/document_publication/Note%20on%20Simultaneous%20Elections.pdf