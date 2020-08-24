Create Your Own World Order
All Things Policy: Does History Shape Foreign Policy?

Public discourse often attempts to explain the actions of nation-states through
“civilisational worldviews”. China, for example, is believed to have a “Middle Kingdom” approach to foreign policy, while some claim that India’s foreign policy follows in the footsteps of Kautilya’s Arthashastra. But is that really the case? Do nation-states develop foreign policies drawing on the histories of the civilisations they claim to be descendants of? Anirudh, Pranay, and Suyash face off in this clash of civilisations and conversations.

