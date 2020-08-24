All Things Policy: Does History Shape Foreign Policy?

Public discourse often attempts to explain the actions of nation-states through

“civilisational worldviews”. China, for example, is believed to have a “Middle Kingdom” approach to foreign policy, while some claim that India’s foreign policy follows in the footsteps of Kautilya’s Arthashastra. But is that really the case? Do nation-states develop foreign policies drawing on the histories of the civilisations they claim to be descendants of? Anirudh, Pranay, and Suyash face off in this clash of civilisations and conversations.

Related