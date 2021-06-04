<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ‘right to be forgotten’ is the right to have private information about a person removed from Internet searches and other directories under certain circumstances. It has been enforced in Europe, but will this have a place in India? In this video, we explain this concept and the current scenario in India.

This video is based on an article written by Takshashila’s Rohan Seth, which you can read here: https://www.deccanherald.com/sunday-herald/sunday-herald-melange/do-you-have-the-right-to-be-forgotten-975306.html