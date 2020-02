Facebook recently stated that a doctored video of U.S. congresswoman Nancy Pelosi did not violate community guidelines. So what constitutes fake news? And what are the big social media companies doing about it? Anirudh Kanisetti talks to Prateek Waghre and Rohan Seth about today’s information disorder.

Follow Prateek on Twitter: @prateekwaghre

Follow Anirudh on Twitter: @AKanisetti

Follow Rohan on Twitter: @thesethist