Indian media coverage of China often tends to be dominated by issues like national security and border frictions. There’s little original reportage around social issues, attitudes towards technology and women’s rights. In this episode Manoj Kewalramani speaks to journalist Sowmiya Ashok about her experiences of reporting on China’s dramatically changing society.

