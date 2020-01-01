All Things Policy: Digital Communication Networks and their Benefits

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over the last few years, a number of harms associated with Digital Communication Networks (DCNs) have been documented and extensively reported on. At the same time, we also need to update our understanding of the opportunities and benefits they enable to inform policy decisions about their governance. In this episode, Prateek Waghre and Sapni GK join Rohan Seth to discuss their discussion document on the benefits of DCNs.

Read our Discussion Document and Working Paper on this topic:

1. Governance of DCNs II: Opportunities and Benefits

2. Governance of DCNs I: Categorisation of Harms

