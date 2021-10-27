All Things Policy: Democratise Credit to Create Jobs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now that we have JAM, people want bread. Financial inclusion has been bandied about for decades with limited success but JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) brings new hope. Sridhar Krishna and Aarushi Kataria are working on a project at the Takshashila Institution on policy initiatives to help create 20 million jobs each year in India. In this episode, they talk about how access to credit is limiting growth. They discuss the RBI approach paper on the national policy for financial inclusion and the UNCTAD policy framework for improving access to finance. They explain why rural women are a good target segment alongside small and medium enterprises for credit access and offer ideas for bridging the digital divide in this episode.

