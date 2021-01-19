Apply To Our Courses Now!
All Things Policy: Declassified: The US’ Indo-Pacific Strategy

In an unexpected move last week, the US National Security Advisor declassified the Trump administration’s 2018 U.S. Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific. What does this tell us about America’s approach to the region? What does it mean from an Indian perspective? And how will this impinge on the new Joe Biden administration? Aditya Ramanathan discusses these questions with Suyash Desai and Manoj Kewalramani.

The declassified document can be found here:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/IPS-Final-Declass.pdf
Suyash’s paper, India’s Theatre Expansion: Use of Sea Power to Balance China’s Rise:
https://www.ippr.in/index.php/ippr/article/view/28/15

