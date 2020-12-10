All Things Policy: Could Spies Avert the Next Pandemic?

As threats from disease outbreaks and ecological disasters grow, should intelligence agencies be tasked with tracking them? What are the potential benefits and pitfalls of such a move? Takshashila’s director Nitin Pai joins distinguished fellow and former Special Secretary in the Research & Analysis Wing, Anand Arni, to debate these matters in a conversation with Aditya Ramanathan.

Link to Nitin’s article: https://www.livemint.com/opinion/columns/intelligence-agencies-must-track-ecological-threats-and-epidemics-11607268156864.html