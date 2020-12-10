Apply To Our Courses Now!
Dec
2020

All Things Policy: Could Spies Avert the Next Pandemic?

By, and
,
,

As threats from disease outbreaks and ecological disasters grow, should intelligence agencies be tasked with tracking them? What are the potential benefits and pitfalls of such a move? Takshashila’s director Nitin Pai joins distinguished fellow and former Special Secretary in the Research & Analysis Wing, Anand Arni, to debate these matters in a conversation with Aditya Ramanathan.

Link to Nitin’s article: https://www.livemint.com/opinion/columns/intelligence-agencies-must-track-ecological-threats-and-epidemics-11607268156864.html

