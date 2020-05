The spread of misinformation has complicated the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the misinformation ecosystem has thrived on both the novelty of the virus and pre-existing social biases. In this episode, Rohan Seth and Manoj Kewalramani discuss why we need to re-evaluate the importance we afford to social media in our news diet, while attaching a premium to quality journalism.

