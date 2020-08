Amid the standoff at the LAC, the Indian government is reportedly reviewing the work of Confucius Institutes in the country. These institutes have come under increasing scrutiny around the world over the past few years. But what do we know about their operations? Is a crackdown in India warranted? And what could be the consequences? Manoj Kewalramani speaks to Hamsini Hariharan, Pranay Kotasthane, and Suyash Desai.

