A recent attack in northern Kashmir killed the Commanding Officer (CO) and three other soldiers of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles. But why was the CO in battle? What’s his role? In this episode, Pranay Kotasthane talks to Lt Gen (ret) Prakash Menon to understand the roles and duties of a commanding officer in the army.

The CO is Dead, Long Live the CO:

