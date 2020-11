China held the fifth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party Central Committee last week. The primary task was to assess the results of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) and consider the draft proposal for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). What were the major takeaways from the plenary session? What are the significant economic, military, and technological objectives for the next 10-15 years? Manoj Kewalramani speaks to Suyash Desai.