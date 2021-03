China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee passed a law authorizing its coastguard to open fire on foreign vessels in the contested waters around its periphery. Suyash Desai and Anirudh Kanisetti discuss what it means for regional security and stability.

Link to Suyash’s Op-ed: https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/the-problem-with-china-s-new-coastguard-law-954705.html

Registration Link for the event: https://bit.ly/FlyingBlindBook